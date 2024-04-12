Samsung's Galaxy AI features are coming to these 2021 and 2022 devices next month

TL;DR A recent Samsung forum post hints that some Galaxy AI features will be reaching its 2021 and 2022 flagship devices as early as next month.

Not all Galaxy AI features may be available on older devices, with some potentially limited to a similar level as the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update has reached somewhat of a celebrity status among tech enthusiasts and Galaxy owners alike, thanks to the treasure trove of Galaxy AI features that it brings along. While Samsung’s 2023 and 2024 flagships have already received the update, the Galaxy S22 series was feeling left behind. Well, not for long.

Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter) spotted a Samsung forum post from Korea, in which a Samsung representative seemingly confirms that the One UI 6.1 update, complete with Galaxy AI features, could be coming to Samsung’s entire lineup of 2022 and 2021 flagship devices — not just the Galaxy S22 series, as previously rumored.

While we must acknowledge potential translation inaccuracies, it seems like not every Galaxy AI feature will be available on older devices. Samsung’s message states that handsets from 2022 will receive “S23 FE level AI.” Given that the Galaxy S23 FE lacks the Instant Slow-Mo feature, it’s safe to assume that older flagships will also be missing this capability.

Devices slated to receive the “S23 FE level” of AI functionality are: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra Notably, Fan Edition models like the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE may not receive these AI features.

Meanwhile, owners of Samsung’s 2021 flagship phones and foldables have reason to celebrate. With the One UI 6.1 update, their Galaxy S21 series devices, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, will gain access to the “Circle to Search” and “Magic Rewrite” features (the latter likely being a botched translation for the Generative Edit tool).

According to the post, Samsung aims to roll out One UI 6.1 with these AI experiences to eligible 2022 and 2021 devices in early May. This update marks a welcome surprise for many Galaxy users and further underscores Samsung’s commitment to long-term software updates.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments