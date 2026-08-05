Samsung might be secretly developing a cheap Galaxy Watch that skips Wear OS

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly developing another affordable wearable alongside the rumored Galaxy Fit 4.

The device, codenamed Galaxy Aero, appears to run RTOS instead of Wear OS.

It could slot between the Galaxy Fit 4 and Galaxy Watch FE if it launches.

While recent chatter suggests a Galaxy Fit 4 is already in development, Samsung might have another trick up its sleeve. A new leak hints at a second affordable Galaxy wearable on the horizon, and it could bridge the gap between basic fitness bands and full-blown smartwatches.

According to SamMobile, references hidden inside Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app point to an unreleased device codenamed “Galaxy Aero.” The codebase tags the device as “galaxy_rtos_watch.” This means that instead of Google’s power-hungry Wear OS found on the Galaxy Watch series, the Aero looks set to run the same lightweight Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) powering the Galaxy Fit lineup.

This OS choice usually guarantees two key perks: a lower price tag and stellar battery life. We can likely expect at least a week of uptime on a single charge, along with standard smartwatch sensors like heart rate monitoring and accelerometers. Early positioning places the Aero right between the upcoming Galaxy Fit 4 and the budget Galaxy Watch FE.

The reported positioning is what makes the Galaxy Aero particularly interesting. Rather than replacing the Galaxy Fit line, it could offer a more affordable smartwatch experience by pairing a Watch FE-like form factor with RTOS and less demanding hardware. The “watch” wording makes it unlikely to be a screenless Fitbit Air competitor, so don’t get your hopes up.

Samsung hasn’t launched a dedicated fitness tracker since the Galaxy Fit 3 arrived in 2024, and reports of a Galaxy Fit 4 have only recently begun to gather pace. If Galaxy Aero eventually lands, it could fill a gap that has largely gone unaddressed in Samsung’s wearable portfolio.

Of course, we need to treat these early details with a grain of salt. Galaxy Aero might just be an internal codename, and Samsung has yet to officially confirm the device.

Follow