Oops! Retailer leaks Galaxy A57 ahead of launch

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy A57 were leaked on a European retailer’s website.

The renders appear to show off the phone in its Charcoal colorway.

Samsung has struggled a bit at keeping its next mid-range A-series phones under wraps. In just the last couple of weeks, there have been several leaks, which included details on specs, colors, prices, and more. It appears that another leak has arrived, this time for the Galaxy A57, courtesy of an early retail listing.

The Galaxy A57 was spotted on an unnamed European retailer’s website by the folks over at SammyGuru. It appears that this listing contained several official-looking renders of the Galaxy A57, which you can see in the images below.

Based on previous leaks, it’s expected that this mid-range phone will come in five colors: Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Grey. These renders appear to show off the Galaxy A57 in its Awesome Charcoal shade.

Those leaks also suggest the phone will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, an Exynos 1680 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 12MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture), and dual-SIM support with an eSIM option. We’re also expecting 8GB of RAM with your choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

When the Galaxy A57 launches, it should be joined by the Galaxy A37. While Samsung has not offered a release date yet, this appearance on a retail site suggests that the launch is likely not far off.

