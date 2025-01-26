Samsung Galaxy A56 lands at FCC, with much faster charging than $800 S25

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy A56 has been listed on the FCC’s website.

The filing corroborates previous reports that the phone will offer 45W wired charging speeds.

That means it’ll have faster charging speeds than the Galaxy S25.

We’ve already seen a few leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy A56, including specs and renders. Now, the upcoming mid-ranger has swung by the FCC, and it’s indeed better than the Galaxy S25 in one area.

The Galaxy A56 was found on the FCC’s website (h/t: MySmartPrice), and we were able to spot the listing too. Perhaps the most notable nugget of information contained in the filing is a screenshot that confirms 45W wired charging speeds (10V/4.5A). For what it’s worth, my Galaxy S23 Ultra unsurprisingly lists the same figures.

This isn’t the first regulatory body to note that the Galaxy A56 will have 45W wired charging. China’s 3C certification body previously listed the mid-ranger with 45W speeds in November. Either way, this is a bad look for Samsung as the $800 Galaxy S25 tops out at 25W wired charging speeds. This would also be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy A55, which offers 25W charging as well.

Other features spotted in the FCC listing include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and mention of a Samsung chipset. Previous leaks point to an Exynos 1580 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP+12MP+5MP triple rear camera system.

In any event, these filings all suggest that a launch isn’t far away now. One big question is whether the phone will launch in the US, as the Galaxy A55 skipped the market. So here’s hoping this handset comes stateside, giving the mid-range segment a much-needed shot in the arm.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like