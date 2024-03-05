Samsung will announce new Galaxy A series phones on this date

MySmartPrice

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 will possibly launch on March 11.

Samsung has confirmed the launch date but hasn’t revealed the names of the models it’s set to announce.

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy A series phones will get five years of updates.

Samsung has officially confirmed a launch date for its new Galaxy A series phones. While the company hasn’t explicitly revealed the model names for the upcoming phones, all signs point to the long-rumored Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

As per Samsung India’s registration page, the new Galaxy A phones are arriving on March 11 at 2:30 PM local India time (4 AM ET). There’s no word yet on a US launch for the phones.

Apart from announcing a launch date, Samsung’s teaser page also confirms a few details about the upcoming mid-range phones. For one, an image displays the new “Key Island” design Samsung is rumored to adopt for the Galaxy A55. The Key Island essentially puts the volume and power buttons on a slightly raised platform on the side, something we didn’t see on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung

Samsung is also highlighting the low-light photography skills of the upcoming phones. The Galaxy A55 is expected to feature an upgraded triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro shooter. The A35 is also expected to lead with a 50MP main camera.

Besides teasing the photography improvements on the new Galaxy A series phones, Samsung has also confirmed that they’ll get four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. This is the same update promise as the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Galaxy S24’s seven-year update policy is trickling down to Samsung’s mid-rangers anytime soon.

The Galaxy A55 and A35 can also be expected to get some form of water and dust resistance, as Samsung says the upcoming phones will have “spill and slip resistance.” The Galaxy A54 had an IP67 rating and we’re expecting the same on the Galaxy A55.

