Galaxy A55 sneak peek shows Samsung's new 'Key Island' design and color options

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy A55 have leaked again.

They show the phone in three colorways: Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

The images also reveal a new design element, a first for the Galaxy A5x line.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G was perhaps one of the best mid-range phones you could buy in 2023. Even now, it offers a lot of promise, but you might want to wait for the Galaxy A55 5G if you’re looking to pick up a competent Samsung midranger.

Last month, we saw our first glimpse of the Galaxy A55 thanks to leaked renders. Now, we have some more images of the phone courtesy of Android Headlines. This new leak offers us a look at the different colors of the Galaxy A55, so you have plenty of time to pour over the photos and decide which shade you want to pick up when the phone launches later this year.

The Galaxy A55 looks an awful lot like its predecessor, with the same flagship trimmings. However, the leaked renders show that Samsung will introduce its new “Key Island” design tweak to the phone this year. It’s not really a big deal, it’s just a raised platform for the volume and power buttons. This is the same design element Samsung recently debuted on the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G. Samsung claims the Key Island creates a firm and more comfortable grip.

The Galaxy A55 is expected to come in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy color options. The renders also show antenna lines on the side of the frame, hinting at a metallic build.

As for specs, the Galaxy A55 is expected to house a new Exynos 1480 chip, a 50MP primary sensor leading the triple camera setup, and 25W charging.

