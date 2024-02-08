Live images of the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G show off 'Key Island' design

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Two certification organizations have posted real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

Both phones feature a so-called “Key Island” design with the side buttons on a raised structure.

Both phones are unannounced as of yet but usually launch in March.

If the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is too rich for your blood, not to worry: Samsung has a ton of budget-minded Galaxy A devices on the way in 2024. Two of the biggest — the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G — just leaked thanks to certification organizations.

As first spotted by SamMobile and MySmartPrice, the Korean NRRA and the Chinese TENAA organizations have examined the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. They then created public listings for the phones, which included live images and a few specs.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

At first glance, the Galaxy A55 5G looks a lot like the Galaxy S24 series (and most other Samsung phones launched in the past two years). However, if you look closely, you can see what is being dubbed the “Key Island” design. The buttons on the side of the phone are enclosed in a slightly raised structure that helps them stand out from the rest of the phone’s body. We’re still not quite sure why Samsung is adopting this. Maybe it’s just to help visually differentiate the Galaxy A series from the Galaxy S series? That’s all we got for now.

Elsewhere, the listing confirms the A55 5G has model number SM-A5560. A leaked Geekbench score (which can be easily faked) suggests the phone could have an Exynos 1480 chipset. Other rumors suggest 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and support for a microSD card.

Samsung usually launches the Galaxy A5x models in March, so it’s not unreasonable to expect this in the next few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A35 5G looks much like the Galaxy A55 5G. It also has the Key Island design. Its NRAA listing confirms it has model number SM-A356N. A phone with a similar model number made its way through Geekbench a while ago with an Exynos 1380 and 6GB RAM. Once again, these listings can be easily faked, but that does seem about right for a phone of this caliber.

As with the Galaxy A5x series, Samsung usually launches Galaxy A3x phones in March, so it’s likely we’ll see this and the Galaxy A55 5G launch in tandem over the next few weeks.

