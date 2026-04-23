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T-Mobile’s latest deal makes the Galaxy A37 5G feel like a no-brainer upgrade
1 hour ago
- The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is now available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile with aggressive launch deals.
- T-Mobile is offering the phone for free with a new line or up to $300 off via trade-in.
- Metro customers can get it starting at $219.99 with a $60 plan and number port-in.
Flagship smartphones now cost well over $1,000, so many users either give up features or keep using their old phones longer than they want. Samsung hopes to change this with its new mid-range phone, now out on T-Mobile.
Samsung’s newest mid-range phone, the Galaxy A37 5G, is now available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Notably, you may qualify to receive this device at no cost, depending on your eligibility.
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The Galaxy A series continues to balance strong performance with affordability. This year’s model features a brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a battery designed to last throughout the day.
Samsung also improved the cameras, so you get better low-light photos at night. T-Mobile says you’ll get the best experience with this phone on its wide 5G network and value-packed plans.
So, what are the actual deals? Depending on your carrier, you have options. Add a new line and you can get the Galaxy A37 5G for free. If you’re upgrading, you can get up to $300 off by trading in an eligible phone on most plans.
If you prefer prepaid, the phone starts at $219.99. To get this price, you’ll need to pick the $60 plan, transfer your current number, and show your ID.
The Galaxy A37 5G is a solid mid-range phone with a good screen, decent low-light cameras, and reliable battery life. Still, the best deal depends on whether you’re open to switching carriers, adding a line, or trading in your old phone.
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