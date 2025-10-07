Mid-range mania as the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G drops to $299.99 for Prime Day

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

There’s never been a better time to snag the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G than during Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The smartphone is seeing a substantial cut with a price of $299.99, down from its typical $399.99. This reflects a 25% discount from retail, and a price we’ve never seen surpassed. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for $299.99 (25% off)

Known for its modern specs and mid-range charm, the Galaxy A36 5G dons a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. This makes for smooth scrolling and vivid colors, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset powers through tasks with ease, assisted by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Samsung's A series 2025 upgrade. The Galaxy A36 5G updates the popular A series line with an IP67 rating, 45W fast charging, and a slimmer and lighter design. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

For photography enthusiasts, the 50MP main camera is complemented by ultrawide and macro lenses. The front-facing camera features a 12MP sensor for capturing selfies. Longevity is ensured with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. As expected from Samsung, security features like Knox Vault keep your data perfectly safe.

Don’t forget, almost all of these exclusive deals are available only to Prime members. If you’re not one yet, now might be the perfect time to sign up, especially with the option of a free 30-day trial.

Follow