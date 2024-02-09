A trusted source just showed off the Galaxy A35, A55

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 renders have been posted online by a trusted source.

The images show that the two devices look identical to each other.

We can also see the so-called Key Island design on both phones.

We already have a good idea of what the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will look like thanks to previously leaked renders and even live images. Now, a veteran leaker has given us another look at these upcoming budget phones.

Evan Blass posted renders of what seems to be the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 on X. Check them out below.

I must admit I’m not even sure which one is the A35 and which one is the A55. Although it must be said that the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also looked identical to each other.

In any event, the two phones share a so-called Key Island design. That is, there’s a raised section on the right-hand edge that hosts the power and volume buttons. The first image in the gallery above also suggests that the two phones will retain water resistance, in line with last year’s devices.

The Galaxy A55 in particular is believed to offer an apparent Exynos 1480 chip. This could be the first mid-range Exynos processor with AMD graphics. So mid-range Galaxy phones could enjoy a graphical boost.

