From design to specs: Samsung's Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 just leaked in full

The Galaxy A36 and A56 will both offer faster wired charging speeds than the Galaxy A26 and Galaxy S25.

Expect the same pricing for these new phones as the Galaxy A25, A35, and A55.

Samsung is expected to launch new Galaxy A series phones next week, and these will likely be among the best cheap Android phones for most people. Now, a trusted source has posted renders and specs for these new devices.

German tech outlet WinFuture has posted renders showing off the Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. The images line up with previous leaks and regulatory filings. Check out a few of the pictures below, but you can visit WinFuture to view plenty more.

Galaxy A26 Galaxy A36 Galaxy A56

Pictures show that all three phones will have flat frames, a so-called Key Island hump for power and volume buttons, and the same vertically aligned rear camera housing. However, the Galaxy A36 and A56 have punch-hole cutouts while the Galaxy A26 still has a waterdrop notch.

Galaxy A series specs: Better than S25 in at least one way The outlet also posted full spec sheets for all three phones. All three models will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,340 x 1,080), a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating. But the Galaxy A36 and A56 will also offer 45W wired charging compared to 25W charging on the A26. In fact, the A36 and A56 will have even faster charging speeds than the base Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy A56 is undoubtedly the most impressive phone here, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a capable Exynos 1580 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 50MP+12MP+5MP rear camera setup, and a 12MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 brings Gorilla Glass 7 series protection, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 50MP+8MP+5MP rear camera trio, and a 12MP selfie camera.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Galaxy A26, which has unspecified Gorilla Glass protection, an old budget Exynos 1380 chip, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup, and a 13MP selfie camera. The phone will also feature a side fingerprint scanner versus an in-display sensor seen on the other models. There is some good news though, as it looks like this could be the only model of the lot to support microSD cards.

WinFuture reports that European pricing should remain the same as previous models, suggesting price tags of €299 (~$313), €379 (~$397), and €479 (~$502) respectively.

