Samsung’s mid-tier the Galaxy A14 5G made some significant improvements over its predecessor, including a cheaper price tag. Still, the Galaxy A23 5G has some advantages over it, even if it comes at an extra cost. Which smartphone is worth your money? Find out in our Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G showdown.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: At a glance

Here's the short version of how the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G battle shapes up: The Galaxy A14 5G is cheaper than the Galaxy A23 5G.

The A14 5G's Exynos 1330 chipset is actually more powerful than the A23 5G's Snapdragon 695.

The A23 5G has a higher refresh rate.

The A23 5G supports faster charging.

The A23 5G has an ultra-wide camera; the A14 5G does not.

The A23 5G is more durable.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Specs

Galaxy A14 5G Galaxy A23 5G Display

Galaxy A14 5G 6.6-inch PLS LCD

FHD+ resolution

90Hz refresh rate

Galaxy A23 5G 6.6-inch PLS LCD

FHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor

Galaxy A14 5G Exynos 1330 (or MediaTek Dimensity 700)

Galaxy A23 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Memory / Storage

Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM / 64GB

Expandable storage up to 1TB (microSD)

Galaxy A23 5G 6GB RAM / 64GB

Expandable storage up to 1TB (microSD)

Power

Galaxy A14 5G 5,000mAh

15W wired charging

Galaxy A23 5G 5,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

Cameras

Galaxy A14 5G Rear:

- 50MP ƒ/1.8 wide

- 2MP ƒ/2.4 macro

- 2MP ƒ/2.4 depth sensor



Front:

- 13MP ƒ/2.0

Galaxy A23 5G Rear:

- 50MP wide, OIS, ƒ/1.8

- 5MP ultrawide, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2

- 2MP macro, ƒ/2.4

- 2MP depth sensor, ƒ/2.4



Front:

- 8MP, ƒ/2.0

Connectivity

Galaxy A14 5G Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

3.5mm audio

Galaxy A23 5G Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

3.5mm audio

Durability

Galaxy A14 5G Glass front, plastic back

No water resistance

Galaxy A23 5G Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back

IP52 rating

Size and weight

Galaxy A14 5G 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm

202g

Galaxy A23 5G 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm

197g

Software

Galaxy A14 5G Android 13, One UI 5

Two OS updates and five years of security patches

Galaxy A23 5G Android 12, One UI 4



Two OS updates and five years of security patches



Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Size comparison

Galaxy A14 5G Galaxy A23 5G

On the surface, the A14 5G and A23 5G look pretty similar. Both phones have a 6.6-inch display with thick bezels on top and bottom. The bottom bezels on the A23 5G are slightly bigger, giving the phone a ~82.5% screen-to-body ratio compared with the A14 5G’s ~80% ratio. Both phones are small, lightweight, and easy to hold in one hand.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Cameras

Galaxy A14 5G rear cameras Galaxy A23 5G rear cameras

Both phones feature a 50 megapixel primary shooter, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The A23 5G adds a 5MP ultra-wide to the mix, making for a more versatile camera setup.

In our testing of the A23 5G, we found the 50MP primary to deliver clean, well-detailed photos so long as you stay away from portrait mode. The ultra-wide has an appropriate 123-degree field of view, and although there’s some distortion towards the edge the frame, that’s to be expected from such a lens when it’s not AI-corrected.

Besides the ultra-wide on the Galaxy A23 5G, both phones' cameras are nearly identical.

The A14 5G has a more modern design for its rear cameras in line with the Galaxy S23 series of phones. That is, each camera protrudes independently from the backside, rather than sitting flat together on an elevated island like the A23 5G.

On the front, the Galaxy A14 5G features a 13MP selfie shooter, in contrast with the A23 5G’s 8MP. We didn’t have any crucial complaints with the A23’s selfie camera, but few people are going to turn away more megapixels. Both phones also feature a waterdrop notch design around their cameras.

As for video recording, the two phones are limited to 1080p at 30fps for both the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Battery and charging

Galaxy A14 5G ports Galaxy A23 5G ports

The phones share a 5,000mAh battery. The A14 5G, however, is limited to 15W wired charging, while the A23 5G supports faster 25W speeds. Granted you’ll need a compatible charger to reach that performance, but it means you can replenish a depleted A23 battery in roughly 80 minutes. With the A14 5G, you might be waiting over 2 hours to go from empty to full. Neither phone supports wireless charging, which we wouldn’t expect to see at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Price

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB/64GB): $199.99 (before discounts) Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (6GB/64GB): $299.99 (before discounts)

The A23 5G was released in the fall of 2022, starting at $299.99. The Galaxy A14 5G launched at the start of 2023 for $199.99, $50 cheaper than its predecessor. You can easily find the phones for much less in 2024, the A14 for as little as $107 unlocked. Be sure to buy an unlocked model by the way, since you don’t want to be stuck with a single carrier.

If you can find it for what it’s worth these days, the A14 5G is better bang for your buck. It has most of the same features as the A23 5G, including a side-mounted fingerprint reader, dual-SIM support, a headphone jack, and solid Bluetooth connectivity. An ultra-wide camera and a faster refresh rate on the A23 5G isn’t enough to justify the extra expense for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G: Which should you buy?

Galaxy A23 5G

The A23 5G is a strong contender in the unpredictable arena of budget Android phones. However, while it may have been a better buy than the A13 5G, the price drop for the A14 5G makes it too good to pass up. Especially when you consider the superior Exynos 1330 processor in the US, which has a smaller die size (5 versus 6 nm), a 9% higher CPU clock speed, and is benchmarking higher in AnTuTu than the Snapdragon 695.

Save yourself cash and pick up the Galaxy A14 5G.

As noted, there are advantages to the A23 5G, namely a smoother 120Hz refresh rate (compared with 90Hz), and stronger Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get faster charging speeds if you’re in a hurry to juice up, and a 5MP ultra-wide camera for more photo flexibility. But in a budget phone, the extra cost probably isn’t worth it. Plus the A14 5G has a better selfie shooter, and will last you one year longer in software updates. Either way, these are some of the best cheap Samsung phones.

FAQs

What's the refresh rate on the Galaxy A23? The Galaxy A23 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Do the Galaxy A14 and A23 have a headphone jack? Yes, both the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G have a 3.5mm headphone jack.