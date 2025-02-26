Samsung confirms new Galaxy A series phones are coming next week

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that new Galaxy A phones are launching next week.

The company says we’ll see three devices, including follow-ups to the Galaxy A35 and A55.

We’re guessing that the Galaxy A26 will also debut next week.

Samsung‘s Galaxy A series of phones don’t have the most horsepower or the best cameras for the price, but they’re well-rounded, widely available cheap Android phones. We’ve been expecting new devices for a while now, and the company has finally confirmed launch details.

Samsung India announced that three new Galaxy A series phones are coming next week. The company said that two of these devices will be successors to the Galaxy A35 and A55, meaning the Galaxy A36 and A56. However, leaks suggest that we’ll also see the Galaxy A26.

Samsung also posted a video (seen at the top of the page) teasing the arrival of the new phones. The clip notes that these devices will come with six OS upgrades and also hints at a focus on durability and security.

The Galaxy A56 is expected to be the most capable model, and it’s tipped to offer an Exynos 1580 chip, a 50MP+12MP+5MP rear camera trio, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the phone is also said to offer 45W wired charging speeds, which would put the standard Galaxy S25 to shame.

Either way, six years of OS upgrades would be a major feather in Samsung’s cap as most of its mid-range rivals fall well short of this commitment. So those who want a cheap phone with long-term updates should wait until next week.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like