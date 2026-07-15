XGIMI opens up sales of the super-portable Elfin Flip 4K and Laser projectors

XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser and Flip 4K

TL;DR XGIMI’s Elfin Flip 4K and Laser are now up for sale in the US.

For the first time in the series, the 4K model offers console-level gaming performance with a 1ms input lag at 1080p at 120Hz, and VRR and ALLM support.

The 4K model is available for $999, while the Laser is priced at $799.

Back in June, well-known projector brand XGIMI introduced us to the latest entries into the Elfin line: the Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser. While the launch happened last month, you could only pre-order the attractive, new portable projectors. Now, the pre-order period is over, and sales have gone live in the US.

If you need a refresher on what the Elfin Flip 4K and Laser bring to the table, both models are slim and portable long-throw projectors that use RGB triple laser technology. Both also offer Google TV, 1,600 ISO lumens of brightness, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, have a MediaTek MT9660 chip, and come with a 7W Harman Kardon speaker.

Elfin Flip Laser Elfin Flip 4K Resolution

Elfin Flip Laser 1080P

Elfin Flip 4K 4K

Light source

Elfin Flip Laser RGB Triple Laser

Elfin Flip 4K RGB Triple Laser

Brightness

Elfin Flip Laser 1,600 ISO Lumens

Elfin Flip 4K 1,600 ISO Lumens

Dynamic contrast

Elfin Flip Laser 10,000:1

Elfin Flip 4K 20,000:1 (DBLE ON)

Audio

Elfin Flip Laser 7W Harman Kardon

Elfin Flip 4K 7W Harman Kardon

Gaming

Elfin Flip Laser -

Elfin Flip 4K VRR/ALLM, 1ms

Optical zoom

Elfin Flip Laser -

Elfin Flip 4K 0.98–1.3:1

Throw ratio

Elfin Flip Laser Long throw

Elfin Flip 4K Long throw

Processor

Elfin Flip Laser MediaTek MT9660

Elfin Flip 4K MediaTek MT9660

RAM

Elfin Flip Laser 2GB

Elfin Flip 4K 2GB

Storage

Elfin Flip Laser 64GB

Elfin Flip 4K 64GB

OS

Elfin Flip Laser Google TV

Elfin Flip 4K Google TV



While the two projectors share a handful of specs, there are also a few places where they differ. The biggest difference is that, true to the name, the Flip 4K provides a 4K resolution, and the Laser offers 1080p. You’re also getting a far better dynamic contrast ratio at 20,000:1 compared to the Laser’s 10,000:1 ratio.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Flip 4K delivers a 1ms input lag at 1080p at 120Hz, and has VRR and ALLM support, Black Equalizer, Virtual Crosshair, and a Gaming Picture Mode. The company claims that the Elfin Flip 4K is the first in the series to provide console-level gaming performance.

The Elfin Flip 4K and Laser are available to purchase today in the US. It will cost you $999 for the 4K model and $799 for the Laser. You can follow these Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser links to place your order on XGIMI’s website.

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