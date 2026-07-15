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XGIMI opens up sales of the super-portable Elfin Flip 4K and Laser projectors
Jul 15, 2026 — 1:52 PM ET
- XGIMI’s Elfin Flip 4K and Laser are now up for sale in the US.
- For the first time in the series, the 4K model offers console-level gaming performance with a 1ms input lag at 1080p at 120Hz, and VRR and ALLM support.
- The 4K model is available for $999, while the Laser is priced at $799.
Back in June, well-known projector brand XGIMI introduced us to the latest entries into the Elfin line: the Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser. While the launch happened last month, you could only pre-order the attractive, new portable projectors. Now, the pre-order period is over, and sales have gone live in the US.
If you need a refresher on what the Elfin Flip 4K and Laser bring to the table, both models are slim and portable long-throw projectors that use RGB triple laser technology. Both also offer Google TV, 1,600 ISO lumens of brightness, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, have a MediaTek MT9660 chip, and come with a 7W Harman Kardon speaker.
|Elfin Flip Laser
|Elfin Flip 4K
Resolution
|Elfin Flip Laser
1080P
|Elfin Flip 4K
4K
Light source
|Elfin Flip Laser
RGB Triple Laser
|Elfin Flip 4K
RGB Triple Laser
Brightness
|Elfin Flip Laser
1,600 ISO Lumens
|Elfin Flip 4K
1,600 ISO Lumens
Dynamic contrast
|Elfin Flip Laser
10,000:1
|Elfin Flip 4K
20,000:1 (DBLE ON)
Audio
|Elfin Flip Laser
7W Harman Kardon
|Elfin Flip 4K
7W Harman Kardon
Gaming
|Elfin Flip Laser
-
|Elfin Flip 4K
VRR/ALLM, 1ms
Optical zoom
|Elfin Flip Laser
-
|Elfin Flip 4K
0.98–1.3:1
Throw ratio
|Elfin Flip Laser
Long throw
|Elfin Flip 4K
Long throw
Processor
|Elfin Flip Laser
MediaTek MT9660
|Elfin Flip 4K
MediaTek MT9660
RAM
|Elfin Flip Laser
2GB
|Elfin Flip 4K
2GB
Storage
|Elfin Flip Laser
64GB
|Elfin Flip 4K
64GB
OS
|Elfin Flip Laser
Google TV
|Elfin Flip 4K
Google TV
While the two projectors share a handful of specs, there are also a few places where they differ. The biggest difference is that, true to the name, the Flip 4K provides a 4K resolution, and the Laser offers 1080p. You’re also getting a far better dynamic contrast ratio at 20,000:1 compared to the Laser’s 10,000:1 ratio.
It’s also worth pointing out that the Flip 4K delivers a 1ms input lag at 1080p at 120Hz, and has VRR and ALLM support, Black Equalizer, Virtual Crosshair, and a Gaming Picture Mode. The company claims that the Elfin Flip 4K is the first in the series to provide console-level gaming performance.
The Elfin Flip 4K and Laser are available to purchase today in the US. It will cost you $999 for the 4K model and $799 for the Laser. You can follow these Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser links to place your order on XGIMI’s website.
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