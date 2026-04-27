Samsung sued over Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineups, but the timeline raises questions

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A small company called Lepton Computing has sued Samsung in the US, claiming that the entire Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup uses its patented foldable technology.

Lepton’s earliest patent dates back only to 2021, while Samsung’s first Fold arrived in 2019.

Lepton is seeking an injunction and damages, but its lack of a working product makes the case harder to read.

In a federal court in Texas, a relatively small firm, Lepton Computing, has taken on Samsung with a patent infringement lawsuit that goes straight to the heart of its foldable ambitions. According to the complaint (via Seoul Wire), Samsung’s entire Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup, along with the now sold-out TriFold, steps on nine of Lepton’s patents tied to core foldable smartphone technology.

What makes this especially striking is how far that claim actually goes. These patents lay out the basics — the hinge, sensors, apps that shift between the inner and outer screens, and even how everything from cameras and magnets to speakers is packed into that tight-folding body. So, Lepton is actually suggesting that the foundation of foldables was laid by the company itself.

However, there’s a pretty big problem with the case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The timeline of Lepton’s claims raises some serious questions. According to Seoul Wire, the earliest of the nine patents in question was registered only in June 2021, almost two years after Samsung had shipped its first Galaxy Z Fold in September 2019.

Lepton itself seems aware of that gap, which is why it has smartly left out the original Fold and the first two Flip models from its infringement claims. But can patents granted after a product is already on the market still be treated as the original invention? Historically, that is not an easy argument to carry through.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

What also comes into focus is the company behind the claim. Lepton Computing presents itself on LinkedIn as a “pioneering leader” in foldable and flexible display devices, but the visible footprint tells a more restrained story. Its website offers very little detail, and there is still no publicly verified working demo of its product. This is despite its founder, Stephen Delaporte, previously promising a video of the Lepton Flex running Android back in 2021.

Lepton is seeking a permanent injunction against Samsung’s foldable phones in the US, along with damages, royalties, and treble damages (a legal penalty requiring a defendant to pay three times the amount of actual damages) on the grounds of willful infringement. That is a high bar to clear.

Samsung has not publicly responded to the lawsuit yet. While the company is no stranger to patent disputes, it remains to be seen how this case will unfold.

Follow