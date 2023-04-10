This year, Samsung could finally give us a foldable device that's not a phone.

Samsung Display

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Samsung will launch a foldable tablet alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series this year.

Samsung has previously demonstrated multiple foldable concepts and prototypes that could become the design inspiration for such a device.

As the Galaxy Tab S9 series inches closer to launch, a leaker has suggested that an unexpected new slate might join Samsung’s ranks this year. According to Twitter tipster Revegnus, the South Korean company is readying a foldable tablet called “Z Tab.” The leaker says there is a “high probability” that it will debut alongside Samsung’s traditional tablets this year. However, if it doesn’t come out in 2023, Samsung could launch it alongside its other foldable devices next year.

Revegnus

Samsung is no stranger to non-traditional foldable devices. The company’s display arm has shown off many different concepts with folding screens, including the Flex Hybrid, which not only folds but also slides out to become a 12.4-inch tablet-like device. There are also the Flex S and Flex G concepts which have three screens and different folding actions. We can’t say if the alleged foldable Samsung tablet will use any of these designs or if it will feature a completely different folding form factor.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Samsung tri fold prototype concept as seen at MWC 2023

Previously, folks at LetsGoDigital had also highlighted a Samsung patent for a foldable tablet called the “Galaxy Z Fold Tab.” The publication had created renders based on the patent, and they showed a multi-folding device with displays that could bend both inwards and outwards. While possible, it’s highly unlikely Samsung would opt for such a complicated design for a folding tablet.

While we would advise you to take this information about a foldable Samsung tablet with a pinch of salt, this is not the first time we’ve heard of such a device coming this year. Tipster Yogesh Brar also pointed out last month that Samsung is planning to launch a tri-folding device this year. It could very well be a tablet since we already know a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and none of those are expected to get significant design changes.

