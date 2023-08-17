Samsung confirmed it's working on a foldable tablet and everyone missed it!

Samsung Display

TL;DR Samsung mobile chief T.M. Roh has confirmed that the company is working on a foldable tablet.

The executive also said such a device would need to be thin and light, highly portable, and strong.

According to him, the company is investing a lot of resources on foldable tablets and laptops.

It looks like Samsung is indeed working on a full-fledged foldable tablet that will be different from its Galaxy Z Fold range of foldable smartphones. In an interview with The Independent (h/t The Verge) dated July 28, Samsung mobile chief T.M. Roh confirmed that the company is developing foldable tablets and laptops.

“People open up a book to read and open up a notebook to write something. When they’re not being used or when on the move and they can be folded shut, which makes them more compact and portable, as well as protecting important information inside. It’s just a natural part of human behavior,” Roh said, discussing the possibility of a foldable Android tablet from Samsung. He then went on to confirm the company is developing such a device.

“What has been applied to the smartphone will then spread to the tablet and laptops as well. To that end, we at Samsung are investing a lot of resources.” Roh told the publication.

The executive went on to say that Samsung is readying the “foundation technology” for foldable tablets and laptops and will launch them when they are “ready to provide meaningful innovation to consumers.”

“It (a foldable tablet) still needs to be thin and light so that it’s highly portable. But it has to be strong so that it can be used without worry,” he added

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab Before the company’s official acknowledgment, a tipster previously reported that Samsung would launch a foldable tablet sometime this year. They believed that Samsung will launch said tablet alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, we all know that didn’t happen. Seems like the leaker was only half right. We now know that a foldable Samsung tablet is indeed in development.

Folks at LetsGoDigital previously highlighted a Samsung patent for a foldable tablet called the “Galaxy Z Fold Tab.”

The publication had created renders based on the patent, and they showed a multi-folding device with displays that could bend both inwards and outwards.

In saying that, you should know that many such patents never turn into actual products. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to reveal more about the tablet or leakers to out it once it’s actually in production.

