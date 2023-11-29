Don't believe that rumor: Samsung says it isn't rebranding Exynos chips

Samsung has used the Exynos name for its flagship processors since the Galaxy S2 back in 2011. However, a leaker recently claimed that the company will rebrand this chip family.

Tipster oreXda claimed on X yesterday that Samsung will rebrand Exynos to “Dream Chip.” We didn’t report on the story at the time as the leaker didn’t have a great track record. Now, Samsung Semiconductor has told Android Authority that this claim isn’t true anyway.

The rumor on rebranding is not true. For your reference, the mentioned brand name [Dream – ed] is simply an internal project name.

This clearly means Samsung won’t be changing the Exynos name to “Dream” or “Dream Chip.” This original statement did leave some ambiguity as to whether all rebranding rumors were false or whether only this specific rumor wasn’t true. However, the company made things crystal clear in a second emailed response.