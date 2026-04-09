Is your Galaxy on the list? Every Samsung phone getting AirDrop support in today's update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR AirDrop support through Quick Share is expanding to more Galaxy devices.

It’s now available on the Galaxy S25 series, S24 series, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

You’ll need to be on the latest version of the One UI 8.5 beta.

Today, Samsung expanded the One UI 8.5 beta to older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and S23 FE. Along with the expansion, the company also rolled out some One UI 8.5 beta updates. These updates finally bring AirDrop support to more Galaxy phones.

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Shortly after the COO of Samsung’s mobile division confirmed that AirDrop support through Quick Share was coming to Galaxy devices, the feature started rolling out to the Galaxy S26 family. Knowing that Samsung plans to bring the feature to more of its smartphones, we’ve been waiting for AirDrop to trickle down to older models. That wait is over, as the expansion is starting today.

Samsung has announced that today’s update introduces AirDrop support through Quick Share to the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy S24 series. It’s also arriving on the last two generations of Samsung’s foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

Something else that’s interesting about today’s One UI 8.5 news is that the beta expansion will include the Galaxy A36. This marks the first time that an A-series Galaxy phone has joined the beta program.

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