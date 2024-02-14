Samsung now lets you take upside-down photos without turning your phone upside-down

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X app now has a camera shift feature.

This allows you to make a photo seem like it was taken with a phone that was held upside-down.

The feature is coming to a host of Galaxy phones, including older budget handsets.

One tip cited by some smartphone photographers is to take photos of people with your phone upside-down. I can’t say I’ve ever tried this tip before, but it’s supposed to result in a more flattering image.

It turns out that Samsung is catering to this practice with a new feature in its Galaxy Enhance-X app. The company quietly revealed the addition of a “camera shift” function on its Korean-language forum a few days ago.

Have you ever turned your phone upside-down to take a photo of someone? 140 votes Yes, I do it all the time 11 % Yes, I do it now and again 19 % Yes, I've only done it once or twice 19 % No, I've never done this before 51 %

This function is divided into three features, starting with the standalone “camera shift” toggle that automatically makes a photo look like it was taken with a phone that was held upside-down. This effectively “lowers” the camera height and tweaks the subject’s distortion accordingly.

Want more control? Then you can also manually adjust the camera “height” to one of three levels (low, medium, high). The app specifically tells users that reducing the height results in longer legs and a smaller head. Increase the height and you’ll get a longer torso and a “more youthful” face.

Finally, Samsung says you can tap the “tilt” icon to manually adjust the camera tilt (up to 10 levels of adjustment). A moderator on the Samsung Korean Community noted that the above image (right) was only taken with one level of height adjustment. But you can also mix and match these two adjustments.

We gave the feature a try on a Galaxy S24 Ultra and those expecting a huge change might be disappointed. The outputted images feature subtle changes reminiscent of beauty filters (hello, plump butt filter) rather than transformative effects. But an image comparison below gives us a good idea of what to expect when making height adjustments.

The feature is only available on the Enhance-X app for the Galaxy S24 series right now, but there’s good news for owners of older Galaxy phones.

Samsung says this upside-down camera shift feature will be available on the Galaxy Tab S8 and newer, Galaxy M33 and newer, Galaxy M53 and newer, Galaxy A33 and later, Galaxy A53 and later (including the upcoming A55), Galaxy Z Flip 3 and newer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and later, Galaxy S21 FE (and presumably the S23 FE), and the Galaxy S21 series and newer.

