Samsung shows off wild new phone displays with insane colors and private health tracking

Samsung Display

TL;DR Samsung Display’s new Flex Chroma Pixel OLED for smartphones can hit 3,000 nits and covers 96% of the BT.2020 color space.

The company also showed off Sensor OLED, a phone display that can measure health metrics like heart rate and blood pressure using built-in sensors.

Samsung has added Privacy Display tech to the Sensor OLED this year to hide sensitive data from side angles while keeping the rest of the screen visible.

Samsung Display is known for creating some of the most innovative display technologies in the industry. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display is one recent example of its many technological achievements in the smartphone display space. Now, at SID Display Week 2026 in Los Angeles, the company has unveiled a bunch of new tech, including a super colorful smartphone OLED panel and a phone display that can double as a health sensor.

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Samsung’s new “Flex Chroma Pixel” OLED is all about pushing color and brightness beyond what we’re used to on phones.

The company says it can hit up to 3,000 nits of brightness in high brightness mode, which is seriously bright for outdoor use. More importantly, it covers 96% of the BT.2020 color space. Samsung’s press release highlights that this is a standard set by the International Telecommunication Union that defines ultrawide color ranges for modern displays.

In simple terms, this panel may be able to show more accurate and richer colors than most current smartphone screens.

Samsung says it pulled this off using new display materials and its in-house LEAD tech, while still keeping power use and panel lifespan under control, something that’s usually a trade-off in OLED displays.

A display that can check your health

The second big reveal is the new “Sensor OLED,” a 6.8-inch smartphone-sized display that doesn’t just show content, it can also measure things like heart rate and blood pressure. Samsung has been working on this tech for a while, but this year’s showcase adds something extra to the mix.

The new Sensor OLED embeds organic photodiodes directly into the display. These sensors use light emitted by the screen to measure blood flow, so there’s no need for separate hardware like you’d find in smartwatches.

Despite packing in extra sensing tech, Samsung says it managed to reach 500 PPI resolution, in line with flagship smartphones. That’s notable because fitting both display pixels and sensors into the same layer is technically tricky.

There’s also a privacy angle — that little “extra” magic we spoke about earlier. Samsung’s “Flex Magic Pixel” tech, essentially the Privacy Display tech on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is also baked into the new Sensor OLED. It can hide sensitive data, such as health readings, when viewed from the side, while the rest of the screen remains visible.

Neither of these technologies is about to ship on a phone yet, but they give a clear idea of where smartphone displays are headed and what future Samsung phones might adopt.

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