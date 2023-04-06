Poll: Do you use Samsung Dex on your Galaxy phone?

Desktop modes have been available on smartphones for years now, with the likes of HUAWEI, Motorola, Samsung, and others all offering the feature on their best Android phones.

We’re focusing on Samsung Dex, though, and want to find out whether you use this mode on your Galaxy phone. Let us know by answering the poll below and leaving a comment if you have more on your mind.

Do you use Samsung Dex on your Galaxy phone? 154 votes Yes, I use it often 27 % Yes, but only now and again 32 % No, I don't use Dex 42 %

For the uninitiated, Samsung Dex allows you to connect your smartphone to an external display (either with a cable or wirelessly), complete with a PC-like user interface. This effectively allows you to use your smartphone as a PC of sorts.

We can see why people might want to use this mode as a result, as it can reduce the need for a PC in some situations. Then again, it’s still not quite a full PC replacement, particularly when Chrome for Android isn’t a desktop-class experience after all this time.

