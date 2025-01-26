Poll: Does Samsung's design excite you?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S25 series, and you’d be forgiven for looking at these phones and thinking they were the Galaxy S24 series. Or even the S23 range. The company hasn’t made significant design changes to its flagship phones in a while.

You could argue that this applies to the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Z foldable range as well. Either way, we’re curious to find out whether Samsung’s designs still excite you. Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Does Samsung's design excite you? 229 votes Yes, for sure 17 % Some designs excite me, but others don't 21 % No, they don't excite me at all 62 %

We can understand if you’re feeling bored of Samsung’s designs these days. The company hasn’t significantly changed the look of its flagship Galaxy S phones or its foldable devices in a long time. Then again, some readers might feel it’s a case of “if it’s ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The Galaxy A series phones have recently switched to flat edges and more premium materials along with a so-called Key Island element. So we can understand if these phone designs still excite you. We also saw the thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition and the Galaxy S25 Edge, making for a departure from previous designs.

Nevertheless, you can let us know how you feel about Samsung’s design via the poll above. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your opinion.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like