Samsung accidentally confirms launch date for Galaxy S24 series

TL;DR Leaks suggested Samsung would hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024.

It was also rumored that the flagship could come with Galaxy AI.

Samsung has now accidentally confirmed a January 17 launch date via its Australian X (formerly Twitter) account.

Earlier today, we reported on a leak that suggested Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024. A recently discovered tweet appears to now confirm the date of the launch.

On X (formerly Twitter), it appears Samsung Australia may have unintentionally revealed the launch date for the Galaxy S24 series. First spotted by SamMobile, the tweet states that its Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on January 18, 2024, at 5 am AEDT. Converted into Eastern Standard Time, this would be January 17, 2024, at 1 pm.

What makes this appear as if it’s unintentional is the fact that you won’t find the announcement on any of Samsung’s official X accounts. You won’t even find the post if you go directly to Samsung Australia’s account page. Additionally, the post is dated December 27, 2023, which could mean this was meant to be a scheduled post instead of a public post.

According to the video in the social post, it looks like Samsung will introduce Galaxy AI at the showcase. Galaxy AI is said to run on a mix of on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by its industry partners.

Based on the earlier rumors, it’s believed the event could take place in San José, California. A post on the Korean social aggregator Naver (via SamMobile) also claimed that Samsung may let users double their storage as one of the pre-order benefits. The other benefits are rumored to be discounts on the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Watch.

Comments