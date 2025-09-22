Samsung's Color E-Paper display looks so good in this video, fans want it on a phone

TL;DR Samsung has posted a new video showcasing its Color E-Paper display, and fans want to see it on Galaxy-branded e-readers, tablets, and phones.

Samsung introduced the new Color E-Paper back in June.

It’s thin, super lightweight for its size, and consumes near-zero watts of power.

Samsung first showed off its new Color E-Paper (EMDX model) display back in June, but a fresh video posted on the company’s YouTube channel (see above) is giving fans major envy. The display is so impressive that folks now want Samsung to use the tech in phones and e-readers, and we absolutely agree with the popular sentiment.

Samsung’s Color E-Paper is thin, super lightweight for its size, and consumes near-zero watts of power for static images, while still looking sharp and colorful. The company currently sells the digital display for signage and business use, but after seeing it in action in this new video, fans clearly have other ideas.

The comments under the YouTube video are full of people asking for consumer devices. One viewer wrote, “I swear this was gonna be an e-reader. I got so excited,” while another said, “I would love an e-paper phone, Samsung, like the TCL.”

Others called for Samsung to “come up with consumer products” and use the tech on their phones somehow. Many fans also imagined it in smart frames, posters, or tablets, calling it something straight out of a cyberpunk movie. Commenters also compared the display to BOOX’s Android E-Ink tablets, wishing Samsung would cook up a similar device.

Samsung hasn’t said anything about bringing the Color E-Paper to consumer devices yet, and it’s something that might never happen. But based on the reactions, the interest is definitely there. Are you listening, Samsung?

