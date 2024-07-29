Samsung is refreshing apps ahead of One UI 7 beta (Update)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR An updated version of Samsung’s Clock app has appeared online ahead of the One UI 7 beta program, bringing a few visual tweaks.

The company has also updated its Samsung Internet browser, although a new icon seems to be the only real visual change.

Update: July 29, 2024 (6:55 AM ET): We initially attributed the discovery of the overhauled Samsung Clock app to a Redditor, but Twitter user Gerwin van Giesen said he was first to spot the app and subsequently uploaded it to APKMirror. We’ve updated our article accordingly.

Original article: July 29, 2024 (4:37 AM ET): The Samsung One UI 7 beta program is tipped to launch today (July 29), and it looks like Samsung is already updating some apps ahead of the new software’s arrival.

Twitter user Gerwin van Giesen told Android Authority that he spotted the overhauled Clock app (version 12.4.00.9) on the Samsung developer server and then uploaded it to APKMirror. Redditor Lord_Drizzleshizz (h/t: 9to5Google) subsequently installed the refreshed app and shared screenshots of it online.

One UI 7 Clock One UI 7 Clock One UI 7 Clock One UI 7 Clock One UI 6 Clock One UI 6 Clock One UI 6 Clock

We get a good look at the tweaked design, some apparent widgets, and what seems to be a notification pill. Otherwise, One UI 7’s Clock also brings icons alongside the alarm, world clock, stopwatch, and timer text.

This isn’t the only Samsung app getting updated ahead of the One UI 7 beta program. Van Giesen also posted an updated Samsung Internet Browser (version 26.0.8.1). Check out the images below comparing the new version to the current app.

One UI 6 One UI 6 One UI 6 One UI 6 One UI 7 One UI 7 One UI 7 One UI 7

There don’t seem to be any visual differences here, although the Samsung Internet app icon has received a fresh coat of paint. More specifically, the planet is now tilting in a different direction and the icon itself has a darker hue.

In any event, it’s a safe bet that more Samsung apps will be updated in the coming days to bring it in line with Samsung One UI 7. Rumors and leaks point to a variety of new app icons, rounded UI elements, and separate panels for quick settings and the notification shade.

