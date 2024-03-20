Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 could launch alongside iPhone 16

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Yep, there's still a crease.

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch its cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 in September or October.

This would put it in the same broad launch window as the iPhone 16 series.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are expected to launch two or three weeks earlier than planned.

Samsung traditionally launches its foldable phones in August each year, but it sounds like the company might have some changes up its sleeve.

Korean outlet The Elec reports that the mass production schedule for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 starts two or three weeks earlier than its current foldables. This suggests an earlier launch for the upcoming devices, in line with recent rumors.

A cheaper Fold to take on the iPhone 16? The outlet also asserts that the rumored cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model won’t debut at this event. Instead, The Elec claims that this device could debut in September or October.

This launch window means the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 could debut alongside the iPhone 16 series. Apple traditionally launches its iPhones in September or October.

What's the most you'd spend on a cheaper Fold 6? 23 votes $1,500 to $1,700 0 % $1,200 to $1,499 4 % $1,000 to $1,199 26 % $900 to $999 26 % $800 to $899 22 % $799 or less 22 %

The outlet adds that Samsung is only preparing to ship 200,000 to 300,000 cheaper Fold 6 units at first. It also claims that the more affordable Fold 6 could be thinner than the standard Fold 6, which will in turn purportedly be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung’s cheaper foldable is also tipped to ditch S Pen support, in line with previous rumors.

This isn’t the only leak we’ve seen about a cheaper Samsung foldable in recent days. Another outlet claimed earlier this week that a sub-$800 Galaxy foldable is in the works. We’re guessing this could be a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip model as the flagship Flip model typically retails for $999. Either way, it sounds like those pining for a cheaper Samsung foldable might get their wish later this year.

