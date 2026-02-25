Samsung Care Plus starts offering replacements instead of repairs only

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Care Plus will now replace your phone instead of repairing it.

The new Samsung Care Plus starts with the Galaxy S26 and will expand to older devices.

It is currently unknown if this will come to the US market.

Like most smartphone manufacturers, Samsung offers an extended warranty and insurance program for its devices. I’ve been a Samsung Care Plus customer for many years, and while the peace of mind you get from knowing your smartphone is protected is good, there’s always been an annoying caveat to the service Samsung has provided. Starting with the Galaxy S26 series in the UK, Samsung Care Plus is finally fixing that annoyance.

Until now, Samsung Care Plus has operated under a “repair at all costs” policy. Unless your phone is lost or stolen, Samsung wouldn’t replace your phone with a new one unless repair is physically impossible. My Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, overheated to the point of melting its motherboard and cooking its battery, and rather than replace it, Samsung replaced every component in the phone except for the metal frame, a process that took six weeks.

That’s changing with the Galaxy S26 series in the UK. Now Samsung Care Plus guarantees you a replacement device within 48 hours of you getting in contact. That coverage is worldwide, too, so if you’re traveling in another country, Samsung will still get a replacement device to you.

The new and improved Samsung Care Plus is starting with the Galaxy S26 series, but Samsung UK told me that existing Samsung Care Plus users will get the new benefits over the following months. Samsung Care Plus has always been good value, but the guaranteed quick replacements and unlimited claims make it even better.

Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to confirm if Samsung will eventually extend this same perk to users in markets like the US or if it will stay exclusive to UK customers. It would be great if everyone could make use of the new and improved Samsung Care Plus, but until we learn more from Samsung, it’s something only Brits can enjoy.

