Samsung Care Plus just got much better for many more Galaxy users

TL;DR Samsung has expanded unlimited accidental damage repairs under Samsung Care Plus to Europe, removing the previous limit of two repairs per year.

A new Theft and Loss add-on is now also available in the region, offering replacement devices within 48 hours of an approved claim.

The upgrade also adds 175 walk-in repair locations across Europe, removes travel restrictions, standardizes excess fees regardless of damage type, and enables 24/7 customer support.

Smartphones these days are more durable than ever before, but they aren’t indestructible, even if you use a good case. Disasters can strike at any time, which is why phone companies also offer device protection plans that cover your phone if it breaks. Samsung has its famous Samsung Care Plus plans that you can buy when you purchase a phone, and the company is now expanding its unlimited accidental damage coverage to Europe.

Samsung Care Plus already offers unlimited accidental damage coverage in the US across both the standard plan and the Theft and Loss plan. Samsung is now expanding its unlimited accidental damage coverage to Europe and introducing the Theft and Loss plan to the region.

Samsung customers in Europe who buy Samsung Care Plus can now avail unlimited repairs instead of two a year, get protection for up to five years instead of three, and get 24/7 support instead of limited working hours. Further, Samsung has added 175 new walk-in repair locations across Europe and removed the 60-day travel restriction. There’s also a new monthly payment option for up to five years of coverage, but users can also stick to the standard two-year policy that can be availed through a single upfront payment.

Samsung has also streamlined the excess fee, offering a consistent price tag no matter the type or extent of damage to the device. As mentioned, there’s also a Theft and Loss protection plan available now, wherein once a claim is approved, a replacement device is promised to be dispatched within 48 hours. Keep in mind that a maximum of two successful claims for theft or loss is allowed per year, and Knox Guard must be activated on the device before any theft or loss incident.

Overall, these changes to Samsung Care Plus give users in Europe more options if they want to choose peace of mind. It’s great to see the expansion, especially as it makes Samsung Care Plus more competitive against Apple Care Plus, which is often considered the gold standard for OEM phone protection plans.

