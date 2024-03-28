Samsung is adding unlimited battery repairs to its Care Plus protection plans

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Care Plus subscribers will be eligible for unlimited battery repairs for devices that exhibit a charging capacity below 79%.

These battery repairs will be bundled into the existing benefits of Samsung Care Plus and Care Plus with Theft and Loss subscription tiers.

The monthly subscription cost of both tiers is also increasing by $2, starting in May.

Good news is coming for Galaxy device owners enrolled in the Samsung Care Plus program. Samsung is revamping its device protection program to offer subscribers unlimited battery repairs starting in May 2024.

Samsung Care Plus is a device protection program offering various plans to safeguard your Galaxy phone or tablet. New Galaxy buyers can sign up for the Care Plus program within 60 days of purchasing an eligible device. It goes beyond the standard manufacturer’s warranty, providing unlimited repairs for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns, including $29 screen repairs and even theft coverage (depending on the plan). Plans for Samsung Care Plus range from around $10/month to up to $18/month for 36 months.

Changes to Battery Coverage Previously, Samsung Care Plus only offered a one-time battery replacement for eligible devices, and it was limited to mechanical failures. The new update expands coverage to address battery health degradation.

If your Galaxy device’s battery dips below a charging capacity of 79%, as confirmed by a diagnostic test, you’ll be eligible for free battery repairs under the Care Plus with Theft and Loss or standard Care Plus plan, with unlimited repairs throughout your coverage period.

As with other Samsung Care Plus services, users can choose between convenient walk-in repairs or mail-in service for these battery repairs. It seems unclear whether these battery repairs also include a total replacement for unhealthy batteries.

Moreover, Samsung has mentioned “without additional damage to the covered device being present” as a condition for this, meaning any signs of external damage or mishandling might add some complications. The official terms and conditions for Care Plus plans are yet to reflect this new development.

There’s a small trade-off for this added benefit. The monthly cost of both Samsung Care Plus plans will increase by $2 starting in the May billing cycle. As per Samsung, continued payment after May 1st will signify your acceptance of the changes. Existing subscribers can continue with the more expensive plans or cancel without penalty by contacting a Samsung Care Plus representative.

This change comes alongside Samsung’s recent introduction of advanced battery health protection features in One UI 6.1. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to extending the lifespan of Galaxy devices.

