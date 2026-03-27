Samsung Browser could soon save you some money while shopping

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Browser v30.0.0.39 from a leaked One UI 9 build includes code for a new “Smart shopping” feature that finds and applies coupons.

The feature uses data such as website history, basket contents, and IP addresses to find relevant discounts.

“Smart shopping” appears to be an opt-in feature that users will be able to manage or disable in the browser’s settings.

Samsung Browser just landed on Windows, but Android users shouldn’t feel like they’ve been forgotten. We’ve spotted Samsung working on Smart Shopping features within Samsung Browser that could recommend coupon deals and even apply coupons at checkout.

Samsung Browser v30.0.0.39 from a leaked One UI 9 build includes code that points to various shopping-related features.

Code Copy Text <string name="discount_copy_button_action_description">Copy discount code</string> <string name="discount_expiration_date_android">Valid until %1$s</string> <string name="discount_icon_expanded_text">Discount found</string>

The above strings suggest that the browser app will notify users when it finds a discount code. It will show the validity of the discount code and provide a button to copy it quickly.

Code Copy Text Samsung Browser shows relevant coupons when you visit shopping websites using information related to your visit, such as your country (based on device or network information) and the time of your visit. You can manage or turn off Smart shopping at any time in Samsung Browser Settings > Useful features > Turn off. See our Privacy Notice for more details.

As the string implies, the shopping-related features are called “Smart shopping.”

Code Copy Text Which data is accessed : We will access the website you are visiting, the contents of your basket, and your IP address to find available coupons. We obtain this information via tracking technologies which are small text files placed on your device to enable us to read this information from your device and deliver the coupons to you. We will only access this information when you are visiting certain retail and commerce websites which are part of this service. The purpose of this data and who uses it : We use this information to select and display relevant coupons from participating website operators. We will also use this information to prevent fraud and for service integrity, and to record the number of coupons used billing purposes. You can withdraw your consent at anytime by accessing Samsung Browser Settings > Useful features > Turn off."

Coupons are displayed based on your data, such as the website you are visiting, the contents of your basket, your country, the time of your visit to the website, and your IP address. This string mentions “certain retail and commerce websites which are part of this service,” indicating that sites may need to opt into the feature on their end.

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Code Copy Text Do you want to activate Smart shopping? If you agree, Samsung Browser will use limited data from your device when you visit certain websites in order to show you relevant coupons and offers which you can apply to your purchase.

From the looks of it, Smart shopping will be an opt-in feature for users. Most users are likely to opt in for the benefits, but companies often end up forcing their features on everyone, so it’s great to see Samsung not going down this road for now.

We managed to enable the settings page for the feature for a quick look (although we couldn’t get the feature itself to work):

As you can see, there will be a handy toggle to apply coupons and deals at checkout automatically.

Even though the browser app is from One UI 9, it can potentially make its way to One UI 8.5 and even lower since Samsung will likely push updates to the browser app through the Galaxy Store. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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