Move over Ultra phones, Samsung is launching an Ultra robot vacuum cleaner

TL;DR Samsung is preparing to launch the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, its first “Ultra” branded robot vacuum.

Key features include 100°C steam mop sanitization, AI object recognition, an EasyPass Wheel system for climbing obstacles up to 4.5cm, and a pop-out edge brush.

The launch appears imminent as Samsung has cleared older inventory and released a new teaser video.

Robot vacuum cleaners have become an essential purchase for people who prefer a clean house. While you don’t need to spend top dollar on a robot vacuum cleaner, more expensive models come with nice-to-have features such as advanced obstacle avoidance. Samsung appears to be jumping into this segment with its first Ultra-branded robot vacuum, the upcoming Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra.

Samsung has already dipped its toes into the robot vacuum space. However, as Sammobile reports, the company has cleared its inventory of the Jet Bot robot vacuums launched in the US in 2024. Alongside, Samsung has published a short teaser video highlighting its upcoming Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra’s features:

The teaser gives us our best look yet at the hardware improvements. As the video shows, the Jet Bot Steam Ultra uses 100°C (212°F) steam on its mops (not directly on your floor) to not only clean your house but also sanitize it. The robot vacuum cleaner seemingly uses AI Object Recognition to “find its way.” It also features an EasyPass Wheel system to help it climb over obstacles up to 4.5cm high, and a pop-out brush for cleaning in corners.

Since it’s a Samsung product, there’s also a focus on privacy and security, in case you are concerned about your robot vacuum cleaner being vulnerable to security flaws.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra was first announced at IFA 2025 and was shown off at CES 2026. Pricing and availability details are still in the air, but with inventory cleared in the US for older models and a new teaser released for this cleaner, we expect the robot vacuum cleaner will be launched very soon.

