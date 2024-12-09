Samsung could copy one of the Pixel's best AI features

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Samsung is working on an Audio Eraser feature.

This would follow in the Pixel line’s footsteps by letting you eliminate distracting sounds in a video.

The feature is tipped to arrive in the next version of One UI 7.

One of the coolest AI features we’ve seen on smartphones is the Audio Magic Eraser capability on recent Pixel phones. This allows you to effectively erase distracting sounds in a video. Now, it looks like Samsung will offer a similar feature in the future.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that Samsung is working on a so-called Audio Eraser tool. The tipster says this feature is coming in the “next version” of One UI 7, while also posting a screenshot. You can view it below.

The screenshot specifically mentions the ability to adjust the volume of voices, wind, and more. We can also see a graphic showing four volume sliders, seemingly corresponding to voices, music, wind, and crowd noise. But we’re not sure if this will reflect the UI in the final version of Audio Eraser.

It’s unclear whether this feature will be ready for the Galaxy S25 series launch, which is expected to take place next month. Nevertheless, we hope it’s eventually available on plenty of older flagship phones, as this would be an extremely useful addition to Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite.

We also hope this feature is on par with Google’s upgraded Audio Magic Eraser on the Pixel 9 series. The upgraded tool lets you separate the voices of different people for more granular audio control. So our fingers are crossed that we’ll see these capabilities in Samsung’s version.

