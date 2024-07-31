Fewer flagships made it to the top 10 best-selling smartphones list in Q2 2024

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup dominated the top 10 best-selling smartphone list for Q2 2024, capturing the top three spots.

Samsung’s mid-range devices secured four spots on the list, while only one flagship Galaxy model made the cut.

Xiaomi was the only other OEM to make it to the list, with its budget-friendly Redmi 13C 4G accounting for 1.5% of total sales in the quarter.

Although several OEMs have launched amazing smartphones over the last few months, consumers are still overwhelmingly drawn towards devices from Apple and Samsung. Phones from these two brands dominated the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones globally in the second quarter of this year, leaving only one spot for a different OEM.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report, the iPhone 15 was the best-selling phone in Q2 2024, accounting for 4.1% of total smartphone sales in the quarter. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro captured the second and third spots, with 3.7% and 3.1% of total sales, respectively.

Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A15 4G ranked fourth and fifth, followed by the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy A55. The budget-friendly Redmi 13C 4G from Xiaomi was the only model from a different OEM to make it to the list, capturing 1.5% of total smartphone sales in the quarter. It outsold Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra by a small margin, while the Galaxy A05 took the tenth spot on the list.

Interestingly, fewer flagship devices made it to the list compared to the previous quarter. In Q1 2024, the iPhone 15 Plus and the Galaxy S24 also made the cut, alongside the flagship devices currently on the list. However, these models were replaced by cheaper phones from Samsung and Xiaomi in the second quarter.

Although Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup dominated the top 10 list, Samsung continued to hold a larger share of the overall smartphone shipments in Q2 2024. According to a separate report from Canalys, the South Korean giant shipped around 53.5 million devices in the quarter and accounted for 19% of the total market share. Apple, on the other hand, shipped 45.6 million units and captured a 16% market share.

Xiaomi took the third spot in terms of total smartphone shipments in the quarter, even though only one of its devices made it to the top 10 list. The Chinese OEM reportedly shipped 42.3 million devices with a 15% market share, which marked an impressive 27% growth over the same time last year. Shipments from Samsung and Apple only grew 1% and 6% in comparison.

