Samsung just made it easier to set up live sports updates on AOD

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out an update to the Always On Display (AOD) app.

The UI for Google Sports has been improved, and a guide to help users set up notifications for sports updates within AOD is now available.

Now Bar now has notice text to let you know if app notifications are turned off.

If you’re one of the many Galaxy users who have struggled to customize their Google Sports Always On Display (AOD) experience. Samsung’s latest update to the AOD app may be just what you’ve been waiting for. The update also makes a nice quality-of-life change to the settings for Now Bar.

Samsung has rolled out a new update (version 8.8.25.5) for its AOD app (h/t SammyGuru). According to the release notes, the update contains three notable changes. Two of these changes focus on Google Sports, and the other is related to Now Bar.

The first change addresses the UI for Google Sports on AOD. Samsung has apparently refined the UI to make it easier for users to look at and interact with sports updates. Meanwhile, the second change adds a new guide for adjusting Google Sports notifications. This guide should make it easier for users to find the right configuration options so they get the live sports updates they want to see.

For Now Bar, the update has added notice text in the feature’s settings. This notice text will let the user know if they have notifications for an app turned off. While it’s a minor change, it could be useful in preventing confusion about missing notifications in Now Bar.

