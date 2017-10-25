Samsung has been quiet with regards to Android Oreo information so far though the software was officially rolled out in August. We’ve relied on speculation and hearsay until now for indications as to when it would start deploying it, but Samsung has now officially commented on the situation via its Turkish news site.

According to Güncel Miyiz (via XDA Developers), Samsung has already started work on a “pilot model” for Android 8.0 Oreo and the company aims to start rolling out the new OS at the “beginning of 2018.” The statement doesn’t mention which devices are set to receive the update, but you’d have to expect that the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Edge would be among the first Samsung phones on the upgrade list.

Meanwhile, Güncel Miyiz also noted some of the features that would arrive with the update. These included the standard Oreo features like Night Mode, new emojis and improved notifications, as well as the notion that the software will “help minimize the background activities of applications you recently used in your device,” to allow other applications to open faster.

The news arrived in an announcement on October 4 but it has taken a while for everyone to catch onto the story (Güncel Miyiz is a legitimate Samsung website, however, you can see Samsung link to it directly here). If you’re wondering why Samsung announced this in Turkey rather than another city, it might be because Turkey is typically one of the first places that Samsung’s updates land. Perhaps this indicates that Oreo will arrive to Turkish customers around the start of next year, but that the rest of us might be in for a longer wait?

We’ll keep you updated on the status of the Samsung Oreo rollout as we learn more. Until then, you can find out when the Android Oreo update will hit other Android phones in our dedicated article at the link.