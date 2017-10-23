Every year since the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active hit the scene, we’ve seen an Active variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship. The rugged version usually brings Ingress Protection, a more substantial chassis, a bigger battery, and a programmable button on the site of the phone. The other notable trait of the Active lineup has been its AT&T exclusivity. This year’s Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has been no different, aside from the programmable button being replaced by a dedicated Bixby button. But, a new version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active just passed through the FCC and it looks like that carrier exclusivity is ending.

We heard whispers last month of the Galaxy S8 Active coming to T-Mobile. Those whispers got a little bit louder after Evan Blass tweeted out a photo of a supposed T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The phone in the tweet looks identical to the AT&T version so we were still forced to take it with a grain of salt since there’s no way to differentiate the two. The new FCC filings finally give us some details on how the two devices will differ and all but confirm that it’s coming to T-Mobile.

According to the listing in the FCC database, the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 Active’s model number will be SM-G892U and will support LTE bands 71 and 66. While the FCC filing doesn’t specifically mention that this is a T-Mobile device, the carrier has been developing LTE band 71 specifically for phones on its network. You may remember hearing about Band 71 as it is part of the new 600 MHz spectrum that T-Mobile is rolling out to customers.

The rest of the specs will line up with the AT&T variant. It’ll carry a rugged exterior, a shatter-resistant screen, 4,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. We don’t have pricing details at this time, but the AT&T version is currently priced at $849.99, so we’d expect something in that range when it hits T-Mobile.

T-Mobile customers, are you interested in the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active? Will you be picking one up when it comes out or are there just too many other compelling options on the market today? Let us know down in the comments.