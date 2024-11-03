Samsung may have copied one of the better Apple Intelligence features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly added a notification summary feature to the latest beta version of One UI 7.

Apple iPhones have a similar feature as part of the Apple Intelligence suite of capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series debuted various so-called Galaxy AI features earlier this year, ranging from generative photo editing to summarization functionality. Now, it sounds like the next Galaxy AI addition will be derived from iPhones.

Leaker chunvn8888 asserts on X that Samsung is offering a notification summary feature in a recent version of the One UI 7 beta (ending in “XJW”). This feature is apparently called AI notification and only supports the Korean language for now. We’re guessing it’ll support English and a few other languages when the stable version of One UI 7 is released.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because iPhones support this functionality as part of the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features. Apple summarizes your notifications if you’ve got two more notifications from the same source, and it works with almost any app. We called it the best part of Apple Intelligence, although there’s still some room for improvement. So we hope Samsung’s take on the feature works in a similar way while offering a little more polish.

The leaker also said this AI notification feature won’t land on mid-range Galaxy phones, but we hope it will be available on plenty of older flagship Samsung phones.

This wouldn’t be the only major One UI 7 feature. The new Samsung software is expected to offer a split notification/quick settings menu, new icons, an overhauled camera app UI, and a Dynamic Island clone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments