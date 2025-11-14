Samsung's latest SmartThings hub is faster, smarter, and smaller

TL;DR The Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 is now available for purchase in the US.

The second-generation smart home hub costs $199.99.

It features a 70% faster CPU, double the RAM, and a 50% smaller footprint.

In late October, Samsung announced that a new smart home hub would be coming soon. This new hub was the second-generation Aeotec Smart Home Hub. Fast forward to today, the AeoTec Smart Home Hub 2 is now available for purchase in the US.

The Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 supports Android and iOS, as well as Zigbee 3.0, Thread, and Matter protocols. As a result, you can control a wide range of smart home devices. It’s also said to be among the fastest to implement new Matter versions compared to other smart home brands like Amazon, Apple, and Google.

With this hub, you can connect and control smart home devices. You can also set up automations, like turning on lights or adjusting the room temperature.

A few key specifications to be aware of are the CPU and RAM. This second-gen model features a 900MHz CPU, which is said to be 70% faster than the chip in the previous device. It also has double the amount of RAM, bringing it to 512MB. Additionally, the hub is 50% smaller, offers the option for wall mounting, and is compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

You can visit Samsung’s website right now to order the Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2. The smart home hub is being sold for $119.99, or you can finance it for $10 a month for 12 months. There’s also an option to pay $30 every two weeks in four installments.

