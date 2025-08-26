Samsung's latest 'no shirt' ad trolls iPhones for lacking intelligence and a fold

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released an ad poking fun at iPhones for lacking AI features and the ability to fold.

It’s no secret that Apple Intelligence has struggled to keep pace with Galaxy AI or Google’s Gemini.

Samsung leans right into that weakness in the ad spot titled “A Real Upgrade.”

Samsung and Google have been tag-teaming lately, poking fun at iPhones for being less “smart” than Galaxy phones and Pixels. Google has its snarky BestPhonesForever campaign, while Samsung has made a sport out of mocking Apple whenever it rolls out new devices. Riding high on the buzz around its latest foldables, Samsung has now dropped a new ad on social media to troll Apple for still lacking both an intelligent AI assistant and a foldable iPhone.

It’s no secret that Apple Intelligence has struggled to keep pace with Galaxy AI or Google’s Gemini. Samsung leans right into that weakness in its latest ad spot titled “A Real Upgrade.” The ad shows a man using his Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy AI to digitally add a shirt to his shirtless photo. Meanwhile, his iPhone-toting friend awkwardly holds a napkin and a leaf against his chest to mimic the same result. At one point, the iPhone user says, “Did you just unfold that?” highlighting how foreign the idea of a foldable phone still is to Apple fans.

To be fair, Apple does deserve some of the criticism. Neither Siri nor Apple Intelligence has delivered on their promises, and the absence of a foldable iPhone is glaring right now, with both Samsung and Google releasing new devices. But things are about to change. A foldable iPhone is reportedly in the works for next year, and Apple is busy refining both Siri and Apple Intelligence to deliver what it promised, though challenges remain. When that happens, Samsung’s marketing team may need sharper material because the next round of shots fired will have to land against real Apple competition in foldables and AI.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Follow