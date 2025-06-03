PSA: Save your old Samsung account before it gets auto-deleted next month

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is warning users that their unused accounts will soon be automatically deleted.

This affects accounts that have been inactive for 24 months.

You’ll need to log into your account before July 31, 2025, to save it.

Do you have a Samsung account that you haven’t used in a while? It could be in danger of getting deleted. Samsung plans to clean out all old, unused accounts in the near future.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started warning users that it will implement an inactive account policy. This policy impacts accounts that have remained inactive for 24 months or longer. If your account is deemed inactive, the company will automatically delete that account for you. It appears Samsung’s policy is a measure meant to protect data of those who haven’t used an account for an extended period of time.

Once the account is deleted, all the data connected to that account will be gone as well. Since you won’t be able to restore any of the deleted data, you’ll want to make sure your accounts don’t contain any important information you need.

You can also save your account simply by logging into it. There’s plenty of time to save your old account as the policy won’t go into effect until July 31, 2025. If you’re not sure if you have an account, it’s said that Samsung will send notifications to the email address associated with accounts that are in danger of being deleted.

