Deal: Check out this record-low price on a 43-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M7

Just yesterday, I published a deal on the Samsung M5 (M50D) Series 27-Inch Smart Monitor. It’s an excellent offer that’s still active, but maybe some of you want something bigger. Well, the newer, improved, and larger Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is also on sale at a record-low price, saving you $100. Buy the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 for just $399.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the Black model with a 43-inch screen. If you want the White version, you’ll have to get it from the Samsung website, which also has the monitor discounted.

This monitor was just launched in July, so it’s surprising to see it on sale already. It’s actually an awesome display that will save you space, and in this case, also money. At just $399.99, it will be a nice upgrade for work, streaming, browsing, or even some gaming.

The star of the show here is the larger 43-inch monitor. Not only is it large, but it also gets a crisp 4K resolution. Other specs are more modest, including a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It also comes with HDR10 compatibility.

The specs are only the tip of the iceberg, though. What makes this monitor more interesting is the software Samsung threw in it. This isn’t just a monitor; it runs Samsung’s Tizen-based smart TV OS. It essentially doubles as an internet-only smart TV and grants you access to all your favorite streaming apps and live TV via Samsung TV Plus. It even supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can play games with it!

Additionally, the TV doubles as a smart home hub, as it supports the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem. Of course, it also gets 20W of built-in speaker output. This makes sense because it is basically a media consumption device as well. It has two HDMI ports, three USB-A connections, and a USB-C port.

I can see this as a great option for a bedroom, dorm, or smaller office. The bigger size will make working much more comfortable, and the smart TV features will also make it a great option when it’s time to relax. It’s a great monitor for both work and play, and this is the first time it goes on sale, so get it while it’s hot.

