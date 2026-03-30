Deal: The Samsung M7 monitor is impressive, large, and on sale!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a large monitor? Here’s your chance to get one at a great price. And we mean large, as in 43 inches large. The Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is $140 off right now, bringing the cost down to $359.99. Buy the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 for $359 ($140 off)

This offer is available on Amazon as part of the “Big Spring Sale.” Just keep in mind that the Big Spring Sale is scheduled to end tomorrow, March 31st, at 11:59 PM PDT.

I live in a pretty small space. It’s a simple cabin out in the woods. It’s amazing, but it also means I have to make the most out of the space I have, so I have found myself preferring dual-purpose products like the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). It essentially doubles as a smart TV!

It’s quite an impressive monitor, too. It has a 43-inch display with a sharp 4K resolution. This gives you enough screen real estate to multitask like a beast, game immersively, and even enjoy movies or shows on a larger screen during your free time. Other specs include a 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 compatibility.

As I mentioned earlier, this is pretty much a smart TV replacement. It just lacks the coaxial live TV connection. Many of us no longer use antennas or cable TV anymore, though, and the market is moving towards internet-based TV altogether. This monitor/TV excels in this department, as it runs Samsung’s Tizen smart TV OS. You’ll get direct access to all your favorite streaming apps, and it also includes Samsung TV Plus, so you can watch live TV on it. If you want to take things a step further, it also runs the Samsung Gaming Hub. This means you can play cloud games with it.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It can all be controlled with the included remote. Additionally, it has smart home functionality, including a smart home hub, thanks to Samsung SmartThings. You won’t even need to worry about adding audio, as it comes with built-in 20W speakers.

The monitor also comes with a nice selection of ports. These include two HDMI ports, three USB-A connections, and a USB-C port. Of course, this is aside from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

I am loving the idea of a monitor like this one, especially at this reduced price. Again, this is a Big Spring Deal, and this sale is ending tomorrow night. Get yours while you can!

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