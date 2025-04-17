Get this Samsung 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 and a 2TB SSD to save over $220!

This bundle deal has goodies all across the board. For starters, it offers a discounted price on a huge 43-inch monitor, with plenty of features, which can actually double as a Smart TV replacement. Additionally, Samsung is throwing in a 2TB T7 portable SSD. All for just $465.48. That’s $222.50 in savings! Buy the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70D) with 2TB T7 Portable SSD for $465.48 ($222.50 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. It’s a bundle deal, and we’re unsure how long it will stay active.

The Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70D) is pretty awesome. For starters, it is much larger than a usual monitor. As the name implies, it measures 43 inches diagonally. The panel is pretty nice too, offering a 4K UHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, it has a couple of integrated 20W speakers.

However, its smart TV functionality makes this monitor stand out. It runs Samsung’s smart TV OS, featuring both live channels and on-demand streaming services. It also has access to Sammy’s Gaming Hub, which allows you to game using cloud gaming services. You’ll get a solar-powered remote and all. Considering all these features, the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 is an ideal cord-cutter solution.

The monitor has a nice variety of inputs, including two HDMI connections, a USB-C port, and three USB-A ports. It can even share mice and keyboards across Samsung devices. You can also easily switch between inputs.

As for the Samsung T7 portable SSD, you’ll get the gray model with 2TB of storage. This is an excellent accessory for those who struggle with storage space. You can use it to store any type of file and keep your main devices clear of junk. It’s a quality SSD, too, offering fast speeds. It can read at 1,050MB/s and write at 1,000MB/s. It’s also portable, thin, and very nicely designed.

If you don’t need the SSD, you can also get the monitor alone from Amazon, which has it available for $399.99. The bundle deal is really nice for those who could use some extra storage on the cheap, though. Just make sure to sign up for the deal before it’s gone!