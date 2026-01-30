Save a whole $300 on this impressive Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8

Regular monitors are great, but smart monitors are gaining popularity, and Samsung makes some of the best ones. These are also pricey, but you can take advantage of deals when they come around. The Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) with Samsung Vision AI is a whopping $300 off right now, bringing it down to a record-low price of $399.99. Buy the Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) with Samsung Vision AI for just $399.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. This is the model with support for Samsung Vision AI, which is an improved model with AI enhancements.

Space is one of the most valuable commodities in a home, especially if it’s a small one. Why get a bunch of screens when one can take care of all your needs? The Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) with Samsung Vision AI is great for a room, office, dorm room, or apartment. Not only is it a nicely-sized monitor, but it also doubles as an excellent smart TV!

It comes with a large 32-inch panel, which is large enough for most desks (and may even seem oversized for some). It also delivers a sharp 4K UHD resolution with HDR10+ support, making it great for both content and everyday computer use. Everything will look sharp! It also has a couple of integrated 10W speakers, so there’s no need to use dedicated speakers (unless you want to upgrade).

Of course, it’s also a monitor, so you’ll want to use it with other devices. For this, there are both USB-C and HDMI ports. There are also a couple of USB-A ports.

The minimalist design will look gorgeous anywhere, even when turned off. Of course, because it doubles as a smart TV, it comes with a remote. The display runs on Tizen, Samsung’s smart TV OS. This means you’ll get access to all your favorite streaming apps, live TV streaming, and more.

Also, this model comes with Samsung Vision AI. This helps the monitor improve video/audio quality, offers live translation, adds smart home capabilities, and lets you use the camera to monitor your space.

Again, this is a record-low price on an impressive monitor with a plethora of features. It’s never been cheaper, so take advantage of this offer while you can.

Follow