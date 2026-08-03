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Score a record 50% discount on the Samsung 32-inch M8 smart monitor!
Aug 3, 2026 — 12:59 PM ET
Amazon just cut the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor to $349.99, down from its $699.99 RRP. That’s a $350 saving and a full 50% off, which is a huge drop for a premium 4K display like this. It’s also an all-time low price, beating the previous record low by some distance, so it’s your best chance ever to pick it up.
The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch 4K UHD smart monitor built for more than just desktop use. It combines monitor duties with TV-style smart features, including built-in apps and Samsung’s smart TV platform, so it can be used even without a PC connected. That makes it a nice fit for a desk, dorm, or small room where you want a single screen to handle both work and entertainment.
It also offers USB-C connectivity, which is handy for laptop setups, and its slim all-in-one design helps keep a home office looking clean and modern. Samsung positions this model more as a lifestyle screen for media, office work, and general use than as a high-refresh-rate gaming monitor, so it makes the most sense for streaming, browsing, and getting through the workday on a single stylish display.
Deals have pushed this monitor into the $400 range before, but $349.99 is even better. Hit the button above to check out the deal for yourself while it’s still live.
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