Samsung's cool 3-in-1 Qi 2 wireless charger isn't dead after all

TL;DR Samsung hasn’t canceled its 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charger, after all.

The accessory was revealed in January, but Samsung pulled the product page last month.

Now, Samsung Korea has started selling the charging pad on its website.

Samsung revealed a three-in-one magnetic wireless charger at the Galaxy S25 series launch event in January. However, the company pulled the charger’s product page last month, suggesting that the device may have been canceled. Thankfully, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Samsung Korea has started selling its new three-in-one magnetic wireless charger (h/t: SamMobile) via its website. The charger costs 119,000 won (~$81) and is only available in black.

This new wireless charger lets you charge your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch at the same time. It also supports the Qi 2 magnetic power profile (MPP) standard. That means you can magnetically attach iPhones with MagSafe or Android phones with Qi 2 cases to the pad. MPP also improves charging efficiency by ensuring proper alignment with the charging coils.

Samsung has also listed compatible devices: Galaxy smartphones: Galaxy S25 series and later S, Z series using Qi 2.0 certified magnetic cases

Galaxy S25 series and later S, Z series using Qi 2.0 certified magnetic cases Galaxy Watch: Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Watch 6, Watch 5

Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Watch 6, Watch 5 Galaxy Buds: Buds 3 Pro, Buds 3, Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds Plus, Buds Live It’s interesting to note that the Galaxy Z phones with Qi 2.0-certified magnetic cases are listed as supported devices. This suggests that upcoming Galaxy Z foldables could get these cases. We also hope Samsung offers certified magnetic cases for its older devices.

There’s no word on a wider release, but this news bodes well for consumers who were looking forward to getting their hands on the charging pad. The worst-case scenario is that you’ll just need to somehow import it from Korea.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like