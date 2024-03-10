A 30-second signup gets you $100 off the Samsung 2024 TV lineup

Samsung unveiled its stunning new 2024 TV lineup at CES in January, and the range of displays will become available for pre-order later this month. If there’s even a chance that you might be in the market for one of the latest displays, taking 30 seconds of your day to sign up to Samsung’s mailing list will land you a $100 credit if you decide to buy.

There are no hidden clauses here — Samsung is essentially paying you for your contact details. All you have to do is head to the landing page and provide your name, number, and email. You’ll be sent details of how to claim your credit when the Samsung smart TVs become available for pre-order on March 21, and you’ll then have until the end of that pre-order period on April 10 to apply your credit.

Signing up for the mailing list creates no obligation on you to pre-order the Samsung 2024 TV, and the credit will be stackable with any other pre-order deals and benefits that will undoubtedly be available.

The lineup introduces new 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, and OLED models, all featuring the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for improved content upscaling. A nice new feature is the S95D OLED’s Glare Free technology, which eliminates reflections in bright rooms without compromising contrast or viewing angles.

This extra bonus won’t be available after March 21. Check out the promotion via the button above.

