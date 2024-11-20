Sale: Samsung and Apple wireless chargers under $20!

David Imel / Android Authority

Almost all phones now have wireless charging, so you might want to get a wireless charger to take advantage of this handy feature. While it only saves you seconds, it’s super convenient not to have to deal with cables every time you want to juice up. Just drop the phone on the pad and go about your day! Today, we came across a couple of really impressive deals on the Samsung 15W Wireless Fast Charger Duo Pad and the first-generation Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger. Both are under $20! Buy the Samsung 15W Wireless Fast Charger Duo Pad for just $19.99 ($70 off) Buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for just $14.99 ($24.01 off)

Both of these offers come from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website focusing on deals. The Samsung offer ends in a day and has a limit of two units per customer. The Apple charger discount ends in three days and has a limit of five per customer.

Samsung 15W Wireless Fast Charger Duo Pad

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo Dual wireless charger, for a phone and an accessory Keep your phone and a watch or headphones charged with the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo. See price at Woot! Save $70.00

The Samsung 15W Wireless Fast Charger Duo Pad is a great option, still considered a higher-end model. It has two sections for charging both your smartphone and a secondary accessory, such as a smartwatch or wireless earbuds. At just $19.99, this is a steal, especially considering the full price is $89.99. Currently, Amazon has it for about $50, and Samsung sells it for almost $72.

The main wireless charging pad can charge at a maximum of 15W, as long as you have a Samsung device with support for “Super Fast Wireless Charging” or newer. Other handsets will charge at 7.5W. The secondary plate can reach 4.5W. The main charging pad even has an integrated fan for actively cooling your smartphone while it charges! This will keep charging faster, and it will stop your phone from overheating too much.

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger First Generation

If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, the Apple MagSagfe Wireless Charger will be a superb acquisition. Especially if you can get it at a mere $14.99, and the price per unit reduces as you add more chargers to the bundle. You can get two for $27.99 or three for $39.99.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind before you make this purchase, though. For starters, this is a MagSafe product, and it was designed to attach magnetically to iPhone 12 or newer Apple smartphones. It uses Qi, so you can charge any other device with it, but it will only attach magnetically to supported iPhones. You could add a MagSafe adapter to any phone to add magnetic functionality, though.

Also, this is the first-generation Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger. This specific model can reach 15W with MagSafe-supported iPhones or 7.5W with any other Qi smartphone.

If you want faster speeds, the second-generation Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger can reach 25W with MagSafe iPhones, or 15W using the regular Qi2 standard. It’s available for $31.99 from Amazon, which is also a discounted price. Remember, these deals are ending soon. The Samsung deal has one day left, and the Apple offer ends in just three days. You best act quickly, because there is also a chance stock will run out sooner.

You might like

Comments