Galaxy A16 5G renders offer your first look at Samsung’s 2025 budget phone

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Official-looking renders of Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Galaxy A16 5G, have surfaced online.

The design closely resembles the Galaxy A15, with the addition of a new teal color.

The Galaxy A16 5G is likely to launch around December 2024 at a sub-$200 price point.

Samsung is gearing up for a busy product launch season, with the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 series expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Alongside these premium offerings, Samsung is also preparing to refresh its budget lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy A16 5G, the successor to the well-received Galaxy A15 5G.

Right on time, then, Android Headlines has managed to obtain what appear to be the official product renders of the Galaxy A16 5G. The renders showcase a design language that largely adheres to Samsung’s 2024 aesthetics and the Galaxy A15’s blueprint. The familiar Infinity-U notch, flat edges, glossy back panel, and vertically aligned triple camera setup all make a return. However, a striking new teal color option adds a touch of freshness to the design.

The Galaxy A15 5G featured a 1080p 90Hz OLED display, a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and a triple camera system. The A16 5G will likely retain many of these features, with only minor improvements to keep the price competitive in the sub-$200 category, where the A15 5G continues to be a standout option. Previously leaked Geekbench listings suggest that the Galaxy A16 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Plus chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The timing of this leak also suggests that Samsung is sticking to a familiar release schedule. The Galaxy A15 5G launched in December 2023, so it seems likely that the Galaxy A16 5G will hit the market around a similar timeframe.

